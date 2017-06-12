Posted: Jun 12, 2017 12:49 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Ryan Gay was charged with violating a protective order against his mother.

According to affidavit, Gay made multiple attempts to retrieve his possessions from the house where his mother lives in violation of the protective order. After being reminded of the protective order multiple time Gay made another attempt to enter the residence through the backdoor later in the day and was placed under arrest.

Gay’s next court is set for June 21. Bond is set at $500 with condition of no contact with the victim.