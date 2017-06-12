Posted: Jun 12, 2017 12:57 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Matthew Rodericks is facing charges of robbery in the second degree, assault and battery, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

According to an affidavit, Rodericks was attempting to steal an alarm from Big Lots in Bartlesville. Rodericks tried to hide the merchandise under his sweatshirt but he was questioned by an employee upon leaving the store. Rodericks then threw the employee to the ground in an attempt to get away. The employee sustained injuries to her head and neck.

Roderick’s next court date is set for July 7 with bond set at $25,000.