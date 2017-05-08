Posted: Jun 12, 2017 1:06 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 1:06 PM

Bill Lynch

Monday at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Hominy City Manager Gary Lanham provided an EMS update, and the results of the Osage County Survey Analysis. During the Hominy EMS update Lanham stated that the paramedic service has changed their collection services and reviewed their billing and reporting procedures. The changes in billing and collecting has improved the services revenue report from consistently operating in the negative, to well into the positive.

Following the Hominy EMS update Lanham provided the analysis from the Osage County EMS Survey. He explained that surveys were sent to all of the services operating within Osage County including those which are based out of other Counties. The surveys were sent out with the assistance of Kay Kelly from E911, and Lanham received reports from nearly all services operating within the Osage. The results from the survey show that services across Osage County are operating in the red, with the exception of Samaritan EMS, and are at a loss of nearly $58,000 each month when combined. Lanham stated that the surveys were not scientific and are incomplete as they did not receive results from all services, but will provide a guideline for where paramedic services across the county stand. Lanham closed by saying it may be possible for other services to follow on the heels of Hominy EMS with aggressive billing and collections, and changing the manner of which reports are filed to ensure insurance companies approve service claims.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.