Posted: Jun 12, 2017 3:48 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Schools is making headway into the summer in it's renovations and updates from the 2016 bond. All 15 new route buses and one of two new activity buses have arrived. An additional activity bus and two people-movers, all with Bruins graphics, should arrive by the end of June.



The tennis courts are usable by teams and are nearly complete. They were put into use by the teams before the end of the school year, after the contractor conformed the fencing and surface markings to the plans. The windscreens are up and the lighting should become operational in the second week of June.



The indoor practice facility renovations are close to being completed. The Bruin Activity Center renovations, which segmented the final bay of the existing facility into an weight room for the athletics program and a practice space for the cheerleaders, are only missing elements are some graphics.

These spaces now include full climate control, and the larger auxiliary gym can now be dedicated to the school's physical education classes, while the smaller gym will soon be renovated into a practice space for the pom program.



Half of the final bay of the Bruin Activity Center is now a space for the cheerleading program. The program will also have offices and locker space in the Phillips Field House once its renovations are completed. The other half of the final bay of the Bruin Activity Center is now an athletics weight room. The physical education weight room remains in the Phillips Field House



Construction continues on the new locker room and dugouts at the softball field, located at Madison Middle School. The locker room walls have been built, the dugouts are framed, and trusses are on site and should be installed soon.



The locker room renovation at Doenges Stadium has been completed. The carpet in the press box has been installed and minor repairs to the walls are being done. The guest press box floor has been repaired as well.







(Photos Courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools)