Posted: Jun 12, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Schools still has work planned and scheduled after the bond in 2016 passed. Several renovations and construction projects have been completed, but a list of “to-do's” at Bartlesville High School still remain.



The high school and Madison will reallocate and renovate over 7,000 square feet of existing space for the district's music programs. Five additional projects are now underway across the district, giving extracurricular programs space from the construction and renovation projects.



Demolition has begun on areas of the Phillips Field House and one room in the Fine Arts Center to provide additional space for the music programs.



The former FLEX computer lab in the Fine Arts Center will be renovated into an additional ensemble space for choir, while a ramp connection will be made in the existing band room into the adjoining Phillips Field House. The old auto shop and an adjoining former classroom are being renovated into an additional instrumental music room and musical instrument and uniform storage.



Most of the remainder of the Phillips Field House will be renovated to benefit a variety of athletics programs. The pom program will gain a locker room from a former classroom. The smaller auxiliary gym, which for years has been a weight room, will become an improved pom practice space.



Various offices and locker rooms between the main gym and the north auxiliary gym will be renovated to improve the weight room area and locker rooms for physical education and provide improved locker room and other spaces for the cheerleading and wrestling programs. The wrestling practice room will be renovated and expanded.



Finally, bids will be received in mid-June on the last major renovation project in the 2016 bond. The lowest level of Custer Stadium will be renovated to finally provide locker rooms for track, cross country, and tennis as well as space for girls soccer.



(Photos Courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools)