Posted: Jun 13, 2017 9:03 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2017 9:03 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Wesleyan Univerisity will offer a new degree option in the fall. Students interested in computer security, computer programming, and information systems can receive a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems.

Dean of the Chesapeake Energy School of Business, Dr. Brian Epperson says M-I-S program is a strategic investment in the future preparing students for the demands of today’s economic environment.

The new degree program is response to a marketplace demand. As a result the National Association of Colleges and Employers has reported that MIS graduates in 2015 enjoyed the highest average starting salaries of all business school graduates.

The new CESB program offers three key distinctives from other MIS degrees. A first distinctive is an emphasis on information security that runs throughout the curriculum. Second is an emphasis on data analytics. The third will be its unique opportunities to build real-world experience and develop leadership skills. OKWU MIS majors will spend multiple semesters participating in the MIS Computing Lab, where they will gain hands-on experience in software development, database administration, information security, machine learning, and other key topics.