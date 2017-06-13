Posted: Jun 13, 2017 12:31 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 3:44 AM

Ben Nicholas

A shooting occurred in Bartlesville today around noon at McAlisters Deli. According to Police Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Fire was called out to the scene where they found the woman, and notified the police that she had been shot. As of now, the shooting has been deemed accidental, however, the investigation is ongoing.



Hastings says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A medical examiner has been called to the scene, as well as legal doccumentations and warrants to search the vehicle and the area.



Hastings asks that you avoid the area.



