State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 13, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2017 2:42 PM
Fallin Orders Special Election For Tulsa County
Ben Nicholas
Governor Mary Fallin has ordered a special election to fill the vacancy in Oklahoma Senate District 37 caused by the irrevocable resignation of Sen. Dan Newberry. His resignation will become effective Jan. 31, 2018.
The filing period for the special election is June 26-28. The special primary election is set for Sept. 12 and the special general election is scheduled for Nov. 14.
In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be Sept. 12.
Newberry, of Tulsa, announced his resignation earlier this month. Senate District 37 covers part of Tulsa County.
