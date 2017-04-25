Posted: Jun 14, 2017 11:29 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 11:29 AM

Bill Lynch

This week the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce held their meeting for the month of June. During which Chamber Vice President Claude Rosendale briefly provided a summary for this year's Big Heart Day. Rosendale said that the weather was a major contributing factor to the success of this year's event. The fishing tournament had 110 participants, though less than the previous year, it was still a very positive turnout. The golf tournament raised more than $6,000 and had 22 teams participating. The Alumni Basketball game raised $659, and the Chamber made more than $1,000 from t-shirt sales. In total the Chamber raised nearly $14,000 during this year's Big Heart Day.

The chamber also received positive feedback regarding the new sound system as well as the time change for the Alumni meeting, which was changed to accommodate older Barnsdall alumni who would normally go home after the parade. Rosendale said overall, Barnsdall had a very successful Big Heart Day.