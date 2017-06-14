Posted: Jun 14, 2017 11:52 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 4:23 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday at the Nowata County Courthouse annex. The meeting was a called after Monday’s was postponed due a lack of quorum.

New business discussed at the meeting included whether bids should be taken or not for a new courthouse security system. Here is Commissioner Curtis Barnes discussing protocol with bids and quotes.

The Commissioners decided to take no action on this item until they hear a presentation from the sheriff’s office.

The trio of commissioners also the appointment of two new deputy sheriff’s, Nicholas Egenmier and David Burton who will serve as Detention Deputy’s. Approval of the Temporary Appropriations for the new fiscal year was tables and will discussed at the next meeting.

The Nowata County Board of County Commissioners next meeting will be held at the regular time, Monday morning at 9.