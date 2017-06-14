Posted: Jun 14, 2017 12:13 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 12:13 PM

Bill Lynch

Soon to be retired Superintendent of Barnsdall Public School Rick Loggins introduced his replacement Tuesday at the meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce. Loggins wished to emphasize his support for his replacement, life long Osage County Resident, teacher, administrator, and soon to be Barnsdall resident Jeff Lay.

Lay obtained his bachelors degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University and took a position with Phillips Petroleum before transitioning into teaching. Lay has taught at Wynonna Public Schools , Bartlesville Public Schools, and Tri-County Tech, where he met Loggins. Lay has served as the Director of Finance for the Osage County Inter-local Cooperative for the past 12 years and serves as a deacon at his church .

Loggins also highlighted that he hopes that Lay, as the new superintendent, will be able to get the recently failed school bond passed.

The $5.8 million bond would have seen the construction of a new multipurpose athletic building along with concession and restrooms at the football field, the construction of a new Family and Consumer Science building, renovation of the music and arts building, and necessary repairs to the high school and elementary school. The bond failed to get the required 60 percent majority by four votes.