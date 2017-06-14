Posted: Jun 14, 2017 2:07 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 4:14 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man stood before District Judge Curtis Delapp at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Adam Stephenson is facing a charge of exploiting an elderly person in an incident that occurred in early May.

According to an affidavit, Stephenson had an elderly woman sign the paperwork to purchase a new Jeep Cherokee that Stephenson intended to use. An officer then made contact with the vehicle’s new payee who stated that the elderly woman is incoherent most of the time and was taken advantage of by Stephenson.

Stephenson’s next court date is set for August 4 and bond is set at $7,500.