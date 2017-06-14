Posted: Jun 14, 2017 3:32 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2017 3:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

Doenges Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program to Bartlesville in an effort to raise $6,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. For every person who takes the wheel and test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Doenges Ford on Tuesday, $20 will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville.



The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and will feature several vehicles from Ford. Teen volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will be on hand to help with the event. Doenges Ford staff will be on-site to assist with all Ford vehicles and provide additional information about each vehicle available for test-drive.



To participate in the event, just visit Doenges Ford on Tuesday. You can reserve your test drive time slot by visiting DoengesChoice.com.



Participants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one test-drive per household. All test-drives will last approximately 7-10 minutes.