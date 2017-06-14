Posted: Jun 14, 2017 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2017 2:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

KWON Night At The Ballpark is back for another year in 2017. The Doenges Indians will take on the 3 River Bandits on Monday, June 26 at 6pm at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium, and admission is free.

KWON will also have giveaways that night, like Frontier City Tickets, Branson Tickets, Local Sponsor gifts, and more. There will be concession stand specials, and cash giveaways for every Indians base hit, double, triple, homerun, and strike-out thrown by Indian pitchers. Plus, if a homerun is hit over the KWON sign, there will be a chance to win $1400 for one lucky fan.