Posted: Jun 15, 2017 4:23 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2017 4:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two people were injured in a Wednesday evening accident on State Highway 123 just southwest of Bartlesville in Osage County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a car driven by 84 year-old Patsy Lucas of Bartlesville was westbound on the 14th Street Loop a half mile south and two tenths of a mile west of Bartlesville. She failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road 2706 and hit a car driven by 41 year-old Nikol Voyles of Hominy. Lucas's car spun around and hit a car driven by 70 year-old Elmer Trogdon of Bartlesville. The Voyles Car rotated and hit a vehicle driven by 56 year-old Alonzon Bryant of Bartlesville.



A life flight helicpoter flew Lucas to Tulsa's St. John's Hospital where she was admitted in critical condition with head injuries. Vue was taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center where she was treated for injuries on both arms and was released. The others involved in the accident were not injured.