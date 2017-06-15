Posted: Jun 15, 2017 2:23 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2017 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Thomas Eugene Martin of Bartlesville appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Martin is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, domestic abuse with a deadly weapon, pointing of a firearm and possession of a firearm.

According to affidavit, Martin’s former live-in girlfriend came home to find Martin at her residence where he was no longer welcome. Martin then assaulted the woman, threatening her with a shotgun several times and would not leave her residence or allow her to leave.

Martin’s next court date is set July 7. Bond is set at $150,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim.