Posted: Jun 15, 2017 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2017 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court Thursday facing multiple charges. Tyler Thompson stood before District Judge Curtis Delapp facing charges of evading, reckless driving, marijuana possession and driving with a revoked license.

According to affidavit, an officer reported that Thompson was going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. Upon seeing the police car behind him Thompson sped up in an attempt to evade the officer. Thompson was eventually caught by the officer who found over 11 grams marijuana inside his vehicle after placing Thompson under arrest.

Thompson’s next court date is set for July 7 with bond set at $5,000.