Posted: Jun 15, 2017 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2017 3:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

Applications for the 2017-2018 Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition are now available.



The deadline for all applications is July 12. The Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition is held Saturday, August 26, with the Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition on August 19 and Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition on August 12.



Miss Cherokee contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 as of August 26. Candidates cannot have previously served as Miss Cherokee and must be a Cherokee Nation citizen living in the 14-county tribal jurisdiction. To run for Junior Miss Cherokee, contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, a Cherokee Nation citizen and reside within the 14-county tribal jurisdiction. For the Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition, one girl and one boy are selected from each of three age groups: 4 through 6 years, 7 through 9 years and 10 through 12 years. Candidates must be a Cherokee Nation citizen and live within the 14-county tribal jurisdiction.



In the past year, Miss Cherokee has attended the White House, Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, Oklahoma Capitol, Cherokee Nation events, community meetings and schools.



Applications and more information is on their website here