Posted: Jun 16, 2017 12:18 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2017 2:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

An injury collision has occured on Highway 60 in Nowata County, just between the Verdigris River Bridge and the Kentucky Creek Bridge. Three troopers were on the scene, closed the road, and opened it around two and a half hours later.

According to a listener, a semi-truck collided head-on with a RV in the construction zone. That same listener has said that people were cut out of the RV. At this time, that report has not been confirmed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

More information to come, as it becomes available.