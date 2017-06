Posted: Jun 16, 2017 1:57 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2017 1:57 PM

Max Gross

The Doenges Ford Indians scheduled doubleheader for tonight has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions. The Indians were supposed to take on the Ada Braves in the middle of a six-game homestand.

Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves is still scheduled to take place. First pitch at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. with coverage on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3