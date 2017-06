Posted: Jun 16, 2017 4:54 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2017 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Emergency Management has announced that Gap Road between West 2400 Road and Highway 123 will be closed next week for repairs from 9:00 that morning until 3:00 that afternoon each day to all thru traffic. Residents and emergency vehicles will be allowed, but delays will be likely.

Please avoid this area if at all possible.