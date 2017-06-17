Posted: Jun 17, 2017 4:05 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2017 4:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says federal officials have extended the state's deadline for complying with the REAL ID Act to Oct. 10.

Fallin said Friday that the compliance deadline was extended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The agency had previously set July 10 as the deadline for complying.

Fallin signed legislation earlier this year to bring the state in compliance with the 2005 law that strengthens rules for government-sanctioned identification. The measure requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson says it could take more than two years for the state to implement all of the changes required to comply with the federal law.