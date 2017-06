Posted: Jun 18, 2017 8:35 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2017 8:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A weekend fire damaged a Nowata home. The blaze broke out about 3 o'clock Saturday morning at 224 Delaware. The fire was determined to be of unknown origin and the home appears to be a total loss. No one was injured as a result of the blaze. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF BECKY BURCH SLACK)