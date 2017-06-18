Posted: Jun 18, 2017 8:38 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2017 8:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Senior Manager of the Community Care Employee Assistance Program, Terry Stover will make a presentation to the Washington County Board of Commissioners Monday morning. The agenda for Monday morning's meeting also calls for the board to get an update from Washington County Emergency Manger, Kary Cox on the Emergency Management Program Grant. Action is expected on proposed juvenile detention contracts with the Osage County Juvenile Detention Center, Muskogee County Juvenile Detention Center, Sequoyah Enterprises, and the Pittsburg County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Monday morning's Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.