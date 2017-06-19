Posted: Jun 19, 2017 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2017 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville road sees improvements. Gap Road will see hanging tree branches cleared, improved water flow in ditches, and a pipe removed that caused water to stand along the road. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says after this week, the road will be worked on later this summer so it can be resurfaced. The road won't be closed for resurfacing Dunlap says.

Gap Road will be accessible for residents needing to leave home or needing to get home when the road is closed. Otherwise, the road is closed to drivers while work is being done, and because of the dangerous curves according to Dunlap.

The road is between West 2400 and Highway 123 and will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington County this week.

Dunlap says the hot, summer season was the biggest factor as to why these projects are happening now. He adds, however, that this project needed to be worked on for a few years but he's thankful for the patience people have had.