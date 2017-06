Posted: Jun 19, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2017 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

A car collides with the lamp post on Highway 75 going southbound from Bartlesville near Doenges Ford Lincoln.

The accident has caused one southbound lane to be closed off. A semi-tanker was also involved in the accident.

There appear to be no injuries at the moment.