Posted: Jun 19, 2017 9:34 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2017 9:34 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. The items acted upon included the approval of outsourcing the district’s janitorial contracts to SourceOne Management Services.

SourceOne will handle all janitorial services for the 2017-18 school year, but will reach out to all 59 janitors previously employed by the district.

The board also voted to approve a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Roberts Document Solutions, Inc. This agreement will lead to the opening of a store where the public can purchase Bruins spirit gear. The store will be located next to the Bartlesville Print Shop on East 2nd Street and is set to open July 15.

The Bartlesville School Board will next meet in a special meeting on June 29 at noon.