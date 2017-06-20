Posted: Jun 20, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 3:20 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met at their regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting, during which the council approved the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority. City Manager Kevin Trease told the council that this budget was about 19-percent less than previous years, and that several amendments to this budget could come in the following months. The council did note that the furloughs only lasted two months, and they have come to an end.

During the Citizen's Input Portion, the council heard a presentation from the Lions' Club regarding their plans for park renovations. The club was recently granted the former Kiwannis Park in Dewey, and they plan to update and renovate the area.

The council also heard several other presentations, including presentations from the Washington County Historical Society about the Dewey Hotel and the Tom Mix Museum.