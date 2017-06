Posted: Jun 20, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 3:19 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night. in their brief meeting, the authority approved the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget. Administration, Water/Waste Water, Wastewater and Sanitation were all broken down in that budget.

All other items were approved.