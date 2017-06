Posted: Jun 20, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 3:20 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Educational Facilitied Authority met after the Dewey Public Works Authority, which met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night. In the quick meeting, the authority approved the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget, which budgets out $1,188,750 for Educational Facilities.

This was the only item on the agenda.