Posted: Jun 20, 2017 12:45 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 12:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has authored and sent a letter to California Insurance Commissioner David Jones requesting Commissioner Jones cease and desist from requiring insurance companies to publicly disclose investments in fossil fuels and urging companies to sign a “pledge” to divest from the coal industry.



Attorney General Hunter was joined in the letter by 11 other state attorneys general and one governor.



The commissioner is also requiring insurance companies to disclose investments in oil, gas and coal. The financial disclosures and decisions on whether to sign the “pledge” are then made public on the California Insurance Department’s website.



Attorney General Hunter said Jones’s initiatives are nothing more than ham-handed extremist environmental policy.



Along with Attorney General Hunter, the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming and the governor of Kentucky, signed the letter.



The letter can be read here