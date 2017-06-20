Posted: Jun 20, 2017 1:51 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 1:51 PM

The Bartlesville Board of Education approves the janitorial services agreement with SourceOne in their meeting Monday night. The agreement is set to begin August 1 for the upcoming school year and is estimated to save the district 300-thousand dollars. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the outsourcing of jobs could save the school more money in the future.

SourceOne combined with the Richard Kane YMCA taking over the School Age Care after school program will result in 90 fewer people being directly employed by the Bartlesville Public School District.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley explains the local impact of SourceOne has carried across to most of Rogers State and other places in the area, especially in Tulsa.

SourceOne has 500 employees in Oklahoma and they have had meetings to encourage current janitors at BPS to join their staff. This approval will not impact the districts maintenance staff.

McCauley adds that the school needed to manage its dollars better and that this was approved to give a better educational experience for their students.