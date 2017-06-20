Posted: Jun 20, 2017 2:31 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools announces that they will partner with a local business downtown. Moxie on Second is the business that will join forces with BPS to sell Bruin clothing and merchandise.

The business is next to and owned by Bartlesville Print Shop. Manager Christie Johnson explains that the agreement is a win-win for both parties because of shared profits and its local impact.

Johnson says the major pro for this agreement is the implication it could have for downtown as more clientele comes into the area. This means more business for other businesses in the area.

The name Moxie on Second was chosen not only because of the stores future location but because it means courage, determination, and nerve, which is what "downtown Bartlesville needs."

She adds that the store will offer hoodies, polos, customized apparel, and more. The store is expeted to open for business on July 15.