Posted: Jun 20, 2017 3:54 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2017 3:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Shoplifting leads to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. 18-year-old Randy Tyler Davis of Bartlesville appeared before the Washington County Court on the misdemeanor charge of shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Davis was taken into custody near Frank Phillips and Burch once officials saw video of him concealing property and exiting Hobby Lobby. The value of stolen items was estimated to be $106.98.

Davis is to appear in court on July 5 at 9 a.m. and his bond is set at 500 dollars.