Posted: Jun 21, 2017 10:51 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 12:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tulsa police say a person was killed after a man randomly fired a gun into a vehicle early Wednesday.



Police say the fatal shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday following an attempted home invasion in north Tulsa. According to police, the suspect fired several shots then kicked in a door at a home.



Police say the homeowner returned fire and the man ran away. Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the suspect then began randomly firing his gun, striking a man who was sitting in a car on North Marion Avenue.



Walker says the man in the vehicle was killed. According to Walker, the suspect threw down his gun and surrendered when police arrived.



Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the person who was killed.

