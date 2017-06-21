Posted: Jun 21, 2017 12:35 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 12:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Kansas Press Association and Montgomery County Chronicle Editor Andy Taylor, has filed an open records complaint against the City of Independence. In late May, Taylor requested a copy of the city manager's contract via email. The city clerk informed him the document would cost under-10-dollars, but if it was emailed there would be an additional 25-dollar charge for computer maintenance. Taylor says that would be a violation of the Kansas Open Records Act.



Meanwhile, the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government has also sent a letter to Independence Mayor Fred Meier. The mayor had instructed staff to keep a record of who makes requests, what the requests are about and how much staff time was used to address the request. The mayor planned to publish the report on the city website. The coalition says such a move could discourage requests or shame those who make the requests.



