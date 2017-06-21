News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jun 21, 2017 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 12:55 PM
Bartlesville School Renovations Expand Fine Arts
Bartlesville's Board of Education approves renovations to the Fine Arts areas in their schools on top of other building renovations. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the major groundwork will be made in the Fine Arts Centers at Madison and the high school because it'll add 7,000 square footage for those areas without adding on to the building.
Central middle school's lower level seats in their auditorium will be replaced and lighting will be fixed there too. They hope to match those seats with the seat that are in the high school auditorium. Other school projects include renovating the interior and exterior spaces for Hoover and Jane Phillips elementary schools, and renovations to the Old Gym (Phillips Gym) in the high school.
« Back to News