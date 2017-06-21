Posted: Jun 21, 2017 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville's Board of Education approves renovations to the Fine Arts areas in their schools on top of other building renovations. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the major groundwork will be made in the Fine Arts Centers at Madison and the high school because it'll add 7,000 square footage for those areas without adding on to the building.