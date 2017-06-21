Posted: Jun 21, 2017 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 1:18 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Pioneer Woman is partnering with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, the City of Pawhuska, and several local businesses to host a street festical on Kiheka Avenue on the Fourth of July.

Vendors, food, and music is all slated to be held during the party. The annual Pawhuska Freedom Celebration Parade will start the festivities at 9 that morning. Music will begin at 11, and food will be cooked up throughout the day.

In addition to the party, Ladd and Ree Drummond are inviting visitors to tour The Lodge on Drummond Ranch. Tickets are required, and can be picked up each day at The Mercantile, but the tickets are free.

Photo Courtesy: Mercantile Facebook

Photo Coutesy: Mercantile Facebook

Photo Coutesy: Mercantile Facebook