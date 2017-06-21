Posted: Jun 21, 2017 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Osage County’s Board of Commissioners discuss normal procedures in their meeting.

The 8-year Road and Bridge Plan, the Kihekah Steh Powwow funding, and the one year, $800 a month social media contract renewal with Green County Marketing at the meeting was nothing new according Osage County Commissioner Darren McKinney. He explains that commissioners have moved forward with this stuff in past meetings so that people are aware of Osage County.

Other matters discussed include not taking action to sell the Kennedy Building, and passing the advertising expense for a new executive director search not exceeding $500.