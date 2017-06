Posted: Jun 21, 2017 2:34 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 3:13 PM

KWON News learned just after 3:00pm that a rollover accident has occured on Highway 123 in Bartlesville. The location is between Adams Boulevard and 14th Street in front of the Phillips 66 Research Center. If headed Southwest on 123 to Barnsdall, please take 14th Street. Check back as more information becomes available.