Posted: Jun 21, 2017 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

A rollover accident has occured on Highway 123 in Bartlesville. Police have confirmed that there is one fatality. The accident occured between Adams Boulevard and 14th Street in front of the Phillips 66 Research Center. The vehicles have been moved, however, traffic is still backed up around the scene. You are asked to please take 14th Street. We will have more information as it becomes available.