Posted: Jun 22, 2017 3:15 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 5:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

One person is dead and four others were sent to the hospital as a result of an accident just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 31 year-old Micheal Ray Long of Bartlesville was northbound on State Highway 123 730 feet south of the intersection with U.S. 60 near the research center on the west side of Bartlesville. Long's Chevy Cobalt went left of center and hit a Dodge Durango driven by 58 year-old Tammy Wilson of Pawhuska. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles for about 15 minutes before Bartlesville Fire Department was able to free them using the Jaws of Life tool.

Bartlesville EMS took Long to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Air Evac flew Wilson to Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition. Wilson had three passengers in her vehicle -- 30 year-old Allee Alsaro of Pawhuska and two youngsters, ages 8 years old and 9 months. All three were treated at Jane Phillips Medical Center and were released.

