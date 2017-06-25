Posted: Jun 25, 2017 9:44 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 9:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board has a relatively short agenda for its Monday evening meeting. The agenda calls for the board to hear from achitect, J. T. Boynton. Boynton will update the board on construction work going on at the football concession stand and bathroom project.

Board members will also take action on any remaining purchase orders and student activity fund transfers that are necessary to close out the 2017 fiscal year. The board will start the new year on July 1st.

Monday night's meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the Nowata High School Commons.