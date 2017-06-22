Posted: Jun 22, 2017 2:48 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 3:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse today. Caleb Fuller is being charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute as well as driving with a suspended license.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled over Fuller who then stated he didn't have his driver's license. Fuller provided the officer with a fake name that did not register an active warrants. However, Fuller's name came up with a municipal warrant. After searching Fuller's car the officer a container holding marijuana and 10 small plastic baggies.

Fuller's next court date is July 7 with bond set at $15,000.