Posted: Jun 22, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

What starts as an ordinary event at the ballpark turns into a lifelong event. Tournament Director John Pannell explains the reasoning Glen Winget started the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament in the 1960’s was something he probably didn't mean to last this long.

But ever since it’s been held in Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Pannell says this event has plenty of history and will add more history into its unique location that’s hosted the event for 58 years.

The Glen Winget Memorial Tournament hosts 12 amateur baseball teams that will be coming from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. One of those teams includes the Bartlesville’s own Bartlesville Indians who are currently 12-8-1. The Indians won last year’s Glen Winget Tournament and Pannell reflected on days gone by when he played in 1993 when his team won the tournament championship.

The event goes from July 1 to Independence Day bringing kids, parents, and grandparents to the land called Green Country to explore Bartlesville, to experience America’s past time, and to possibly see the Indians repeat as tournament champions.