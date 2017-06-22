Posted: Jun 22, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 3:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

A court date has been set in the trial of Tyler and Jeremy Reece who are accused of kidnapping and murdering Rick Holt of Pawhuska. The preliminary hearing is set for July 31 in the Osage County Court.



The brothers have been charged in the 2015 kidnapping and shooting of 46-year-old Holt.

They may go to tribal court because Holt's body was discovered on Osage Tribal land and because the brothers are members of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation. But they might not receive additional jail time because the maximum sentence for murder in tribal court is one year, and they'd likely receive credit for the two years they've already served.

Osage County prosecutors' case against Jeremy and Tyler Reece was dismissed earlier in the month because the U.S. Attorney still has jurisdiction in the case. However, the U.S. Attorney's office decided not to try the case in 2016.

