Posted: Jun 22, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 4:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Domestic abuse in Bartlesville leads to the arrest of a 36-year-old male. Richard Dempsey Osburn was arrested following a heated argument with his girlfriend which led to him throwing punches according to an affidavit. He fled his home in a silver Lincoln Navigator once she said she would call the cops, in which Osburn said he wasn't going back to jail alive.

Police later returned to the home with the girlfriend while Osburn was inside. The Navigator was sitting in the driveway. The building was surrounded by police so Osburn couldn't escape. Osburn had been hiding in the attic and evetually came down to cooperate with law enforcement.

The couple had been fighting for the past week in which Osburn said everything came out today and became physical.