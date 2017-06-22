Posted: Jun 22, 2017 4:22 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 4:22 PM

Garrett Giles

A trespass warning for a black male leads to the arrest of a Tulsa woman at the Cherokee Casino. According to an affidavit, the arresting officer met with security staff at the casino that were issuing a trespass warning from all Cherokee Entertainment to the unnamed male when he came into contact with Heather Welleg.

The officers second encounter with Heather was in the casino parking lot when he approached her after she dropped a bag containing .6 grams of methamphetamine along with a bag containing 20.5 grams of marijuana. She was then placed under arrest for possession of narcotics and sent to the Washington County Detention Center.