Posted: Jun 22, 2017 5:43 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2017 5:43 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are asking for your help to identify a man who appeared to intentionally strike a family of nine geese while they were crossing the road near Jo Allyn Lowe Lake last week. All but one of the animals were killed as a result of the June 14th attack. A witness reportedly told Animal Control Officer, Charles Aubrey that the man looked like he was laughing.

Police have been unable to identify the man involved. Police say criminal intent may be difficult to prove in court, but the case remains open anyway and Aubrey wants to learn the identity of the man in question. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department, 918-338-4001.

A Monday visit to the wildlife rehabilitation facility where the goose was taken, Wild Heart Ranch, showed that the young Canada Goose had stabilized physically but it is clearly traumatized.

Volunteer at the ranch, Susan Lott says the goose has a dislocated hip but it is expected to recover. Lott says the injured goose’s stay at the center will likely last several months, depending on how long it takes her hip to heal.

