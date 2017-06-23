Posted: Jun 23, 2017 9:25 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2017 9:57 AM

Ben Nicholas

Coffeyville, Kansas prepares for the return of the Interstate Fair and Rodeo. Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce's Brooke Brown says today is the best deal on tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online at fairandrodeo.com. Every 200th purchase on the website will receive a free fun pass with their purchase. Tickets may also be bought in person at the Coffyeville Chamber office. The Fun Pass gets you into eight nights of events in the Grand Stand and during the one day sale is the same price as one nights worth of enterainment.

Due to issues with the website this morning, the sale has been extended to Saturday at noon.